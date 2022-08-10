Breaking! Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey starrer Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Set catches Fire Because of an AC Blast!

MUMBAI :Some very unfortunate incident has happened on the sets of ZEE TV's show Meet today.

Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its premiere. The show stars Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh in the lead roles.

As per exclusive reports, The set of the show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has caught fire due to a short circuit.

The set caught fire, while the actors were shooting and were in between shots.

The cast, crew, and everybody on set came out safely, the damage is still unknown.

It is being reported that the AC in actor Susheel Singh's makeup room who plays the role of Sarkar on the show suddenly blasted and the fire has been controlled now, but the actor and the cast and crew are all out still for safety.

We had also given you the update that as per sources, the show is not going off-air, but getting a whole new revamp. The show will move bases from Haryana to a new city with a completely new cast and a new look.

The decision to revamp the show comes after assessing the popularity of the show and the outpour of love that they have received.

Wishing that everyone is okay and not hurt by the incident.

