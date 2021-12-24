Breaking: Kapil Arya to be part of Ashvini Yardi’s next?

MUMBAI: Here we are back with an exclusive update from the TV world!

Early in the day, we broke the news about renowned producer Ashvini Yardi bringing a new show for Colors. We also broke the news about Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim will most likely make his comeback with this show to play the male lead (Read here: Breaking: Shoaib Ibrahim to play the male lead in Ashvini Yardi’s next? )

Ashvini Yardi has bankrolled popular shows like Jamai Raja, Waris and web-series like Chopsticks, Masaba Masaba, Jamai 2.0 and many more.

The latest we hear that actor Kapil Arya who is known for Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishnodevi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki, is most likely roped in to play the negative lead in the show.

On a personal front, Kapil and Dil Hi Toh Hai actress Gurpreet Bedi walked down the aisle on Wednesday, December 22. They exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their family members and close friends at a destination wedding in Karjat.

We could get through Kapil and Ashvini for a comment.

(Also read: Exclusive! Kapil Arya roped and fore Luv Ranjan’s upcoming movie)