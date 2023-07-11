Breaking! Manthan Setia to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have marked their exits from the show, along with a lot of the cast. Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken on the lead roles along with Anita Raj, and Shruti Ulfat in pivotal roles. And Preeti Amin taking over the role of a grown-up Akshara.
Manthan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting each day. The show has taken another generation leap and is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have marked their exits from the show, along with a lot of the cast.

Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken on the lead roles along with Anita Raj, and Shruti Ulfat in pivotal roles. And Preeti Amin taking over the role of a grown-up Akshara.

As per sources, Manthan Setia has been roped in for the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He has been seen in projects like Jogi and Crimes Aaj Kal. 

