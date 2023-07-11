Breaking! Manthan Setia to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting each day. The show has taken another generation leap and is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television.

ALSO READ: Shivam Khajuria, aka Rohit, from the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, gives us an insight into his character and how he was casted for the show

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have marked their exits from the show, along with a lot of the cast.

Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken on the lead roles along with Anita Raj, and Shruti Ulfat in pivotal roles. And Preeti Amin taking over the role of a grown-up Akshara.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates, and we are back with another one.

As per sources, Manthan Setia has been roped in for the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He has been seen in projects like Jogi and Crimes Aaj Kal.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Pranali Rathod talks about the first scene with Harshad Chopda, reveals she is emotional about the character ending, and shares her experiences on handling trolls