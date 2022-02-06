BREAKING NEWS: Ram Yashvardhan and Preet Kaur Madhan bag Swaraj on Doordarshan!

We had earlier reported about Doordarshan coming up with a new serial titled Swaraj. It will be produced by Contiloe Entertainment and Govt of India. We had exclusively updated that Simmba fame Saurabh Gokhale is set to be a part of the show. We had also reported about Krrip Suri and Mir Ali joining the show in pivotal roles.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

We had exclusively updated that Simmba fame Saurabh Gokhale is set to be a part of the show. We had also reported about Krrip Suri and Mir Ali joining the show in pivotal roles. We also reported that actors Rudra Soni, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Vishal Nayak have been roped in for the show.

Sanjay is known for his stint in films such Ek Tha Tiger, Raazi and Raees. Rudra, is known for his stint in Baalveer, Peshwa Bajirao, Yeshu, Karn Sangini, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Balika Vadhu, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha among others while Vishal is known for his stint in TV shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, Ram Milaye Jodi, Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara and Qubool Hai.

Well, now according to the latest information hitting our news desk, actors Ram Yashvardhan and Preet Kaur Madhan have been roped in to play significant roles in the Swaraj.

Ram Yashvardhan is known for television shows “Kahet Hanuman Jai Shri Ram” and “Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravana” while Preet Kaur Madhan has worked in serials like Sabki Laadli Bebo, Ram Milaayi Jodi, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Savdhaan India and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. Preet also worked in a film Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai in 2012.

The casting for the same has been done by Janet's Casting Hub.

Keep reading this space for more information.
    
 

