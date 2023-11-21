Breaking! Rohit Roy roped in for Star Bharat’s Saubhagyavati Bhava - Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Star Bharat launched a new show in the month of September titled Saubhagyavati Bhava 2.

It is a spiritual sequel of the 2011 series Saubhagyavati Bhava starring Sriti Jha, Harashad Chopda and Karanvir Bhora.

The second season stars Amandeep Sidhu, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Karanvir Bohra.

The show is produced by Sachin Pandey and Aditi Sachin Pandey under the banner of Bombay Show Studios LLP.

The story line these days is quite gripping and interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

As per sources, Rohit Roy has been roped in for the show where he would be playing a pivotal character.

He would be essaying the character of a police cop which might bring in some twists and turns in the show.

Rohit Roy is a huge name in the entertainment business. He has been around for more than three decades and has managed to stay around.

He is best know for his roles in serials like Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Swabhimaan, Bhabhi, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand etc.

Rohit was also part of movies like Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, LOC Kargil, Plan etc.

He was last seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 where he performed the task really well, but then had to leave the show owing to injury.

Well, it will be exciting to see Rohit on the show and it will be interesting to see what twists and turns would be bring in the show.

