EXCLUSIVE! Sheersha Tiwari BAGS Star Bharat's upcoming show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are in the pipeline.

Star Bharat which aired two shows Ajooni and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, has currently no new shows to entertain the fans.

And now, the channel is gearing up for a new lineup of shows.

It is already known that Saubhagyavati Bhava is all set to be back with its second season soon.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actor Karanvir Bohra will be retained from the previous season and will have a pivotal role to play.

Apart from that, the show will see Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu in the lead roles.

We also reported about actress Sneha Raikar roped in for the series.

And now, we have learnt that actress Sheersha Tiwari will also be a part of the show.

The actress will be portraying the role of Amandeep's sister in the drama series.

