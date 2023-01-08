Exclusive! Karanvir Bohra is CONFIRMED to be a part of Saubhagyavati Bhava’s sequel on Star Bharat!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

Dil Se Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava was a popular show in 2011, and recently news has been out, that it is getting a sequel.

The first season of the show gained immense popularity back at the time. The show starred Sriti Jha, Karanvir Bohra, and Harshad Chopda in the lead role.

TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update.

As per sources, Karanvir Bohra, who was part of the original show, is all set and confirmed to be a part of the show.

There were speculations initially if whether or not, he would be back on the show, but now it is confirmed and he will play a very pivotal role in the show.

Reports have surfaced that Amandeep Sidhu and Dheeraj Dhoopar have been roped in to play the leads in the show.

The show will go on air on Star Bharat and Karanvir Bohra is a television actor who is well-known for his roles in Kkusum, Shararat, and Qubool Hai and was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp.

Are you excited to see Karanvir in a new avatar?

