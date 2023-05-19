Breaking! Sriti Jha to play the lead in Rajan Shahi’s new show opposite Mohit Malik?

As per reports, the creator is coming up with a new show and it will star the ever-handsome Mohit Malik in the lead role.
MUMBAI :Producer and Director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements.

He made his directorial debut with the series Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. He started his own production company Director’s Kut, in 2007 and since then has produced shows like Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai on Star Plus, followed by Shital Tai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chand Chupa Badal Mein and Tere Sheher Mein and Anupamaa on Star Plus And Woh Toh Hai Albela on Star Bharat.
ALSO READ: Exclusive! Rajan Shahi talks about how introducing Abhinav changed the fate of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says “Four – five months ago the show was going to be terminated; the genius mind of Zama Habib saved the show as Abhinav was his creation”

TellyChakkar is back with another breaking news about the show.

As per sources, one of the TV’s biggest stars is all set to make her comeback with the show. And it is none other than Sriti Jha. Sources suggest that the Kumkum Bhagya actress has been roped in to play the lead opposite Mohit.

This news will surely delight the fans because as commonly known, Sriti and Mohit are actually very dear friends.

Sriti is known for playing the role of Pragya in the long-running show, Kumkum Bhagya before hanging up her hat.

She was last seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Are you excited to see Sriti’s TV comeback?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Must Read! From Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh to Sriti Jha in Kumkum Bhagya, shows that made these TV actors into Bonafide Stars, Details inside

 

    

 

Sriti Jha Pragya Abhi Mohit Malik Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Kumkum Bhagya Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Anupama Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai Woh Toh Hai Albela Rajan Shahi Shows YRKKH WTHA TellyChakkar new show
