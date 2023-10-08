Breaking! Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai to replace Maitree!

Zee TV has been home to so many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 13:00
Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Zee TV has been home to so many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows.

Zee TV  has unveiled the first promo of its new show ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’.

The show marks the return of actress Manasi Joshi Roy. It also stars Vibhuti Thakur and Navika Kotia.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Piya Abhimani fame Vaishali Arora roped in for D

The show produced by Gurodev Bhalla Productions, launches later this month.

TellyChakkar is back with some exclusive and exciting news.

As per sources, the show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai will take over the time slot at 6:30.

This means by natural extension, it will replace Maitree, which airs at the 6:30 slot.

The show's teaser promises an altogether new and original plot line in which a mother takes on the challenge of raising her daughter like a daughter-in-law in order to instill in her the principles required to be a good daughter-in-law.

The show's ensemble is quite promising, and the storyline is appealing to those who desire to treat their daughter-in-law as if she were a daughter.

Fans are excited about the show and the promo looks very promising.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Navika Kotia bags Zee Tv's upcoming show Kyunki Saad Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

Zee TV Maitree Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai Manasi Joshi Roy Navika Kotia Vibhuti Thakur Shrenu Parikh Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mahesh Pandey Gurdev Bhalla TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Determination! Jahaan decides to expose Maheep’s misdeeds
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Breaking! Arjun Bijlani to host the Star Parivaar Awards 2023! More details Inside!
MUMBAI: Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that...
Exclusive! “You never you know, you may see Freelancer and Himmat Singh from Special OPS having coffee together” Mohit Raina hints Spy universe with Freelancer and special OPS
MUMBAI: Neeraj Pandey has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his beautiful filmmaking, how can we forget...
Exclusive! Priyamvada Pandey and Harsh Usdadiya roped in for Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Exclusive! “It has been 5 years since I have watched a movie in theatres, meri movie dekhunga” - Pearl V Puri
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Yaariyan 2 has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. Today, the...
Wow! Not Disha Patani, but Tiger Shroff is rumoured to be dating HER, read more to find out
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently reveling in the success of his latest track Love Stereo Again,...
Recent Stories
Pearl V Puri
Exclusive! “It has been 5 years since I have watched a movie in theatres, meri movie dekhunga” - Pearl V Puri
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arjun Bijlani
Breaking! Arjun Bijlani to host the Star Parivaar Awards 2023! More details Inside!
Priyamvada Pandey
Exclusive! Priyamvada Pandey and Harsh Usdadiya roped in for Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai!
Navika Kotia
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Navika Kotia bags Zee Tv's upcoming show Kyunki Saad Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai
SHABIR
Happy Birthday! Let's take a look at the journey of actor Shabir Ahluwalia through his memorable shows
Arjit
Get Well Soon! Arjit Taneja informs about suffering from a fever 'worst than covid' amid the new varient Eris' outbreak
BARC
BARC Ratings! Khatron Ke Khiladi and Pandya Store see a drop in ratings; India’s Got Talent enters top 20 shows; Bhagya Lakshmi sees a jump in TRPs; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, TMKOC and YHC