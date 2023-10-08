EXCLUSIVE! Piya Abhimani fame Vaishali Arora roped in for D

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.

Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat 2 has been working wonders on small screens ever since its launch.

The drama series is bankrolled by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain.

Sindoor Ki Keemat stars Vaibhavi Hankare and Mohit Hiranandani in the lead roles.

Well, the show has seen a lot of television actors making entries.

And now, as per our sources, the show is gearing up for another entry soon.

Actor Vaishali Arora is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Nothing much is known about Vaishali's character yet.

Vaishali previously starred in Dangal TV's show Piya Abhimani which also had Akshit Sukhija in the lead role.

