EXCLUSIVE! Shaan Mishra on playing a negative role in Sindoor Ki Keemat 2: I was excited as this one was quite different from all the roles that I played before

Actor Shaan Mishra is seen playing an antagonist in the drama series. Shaan's entry stirred up a lot of drama and the forthcoming sequence will only spice up the storyline.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 04:30
Shaan Mishra

MUMBAI:  Shaan Mishra is currently seen playing the role of Dushyant aka Dusti in Dangal TV's show Sindoor Ki Keemat 2. 

The show recently went on-air a month ago and has been receiving a positive response from the fans. 

Sindoor Ki Keemat 2 stars Vaibhavi Hankare and Mohit Hiranandani in the lead roles. 

The show is high on drama ever since the first episode and now, it is gearing up for a major track. 

Shaan's entry stirred up a lot of drama and the forthcoming sequence will only spice up the storyline. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shaan who spoke about his journey so far in the show, his character and much more. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Pranav Jain to enter Dangal TV’s ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’

When asked about his thoughts before agreeing to this show and the character, Shaan said, "I have only played positive characters in all my previous shows. I have a theatre background and have also played varied characters. This character was quite different from the ones I have usually played. It has a negative and grey shade. 

He seems very positive in front of everyone but in reality, he is not the same. He has a lot plans in mind. Dushyant is a multi-faced person. 

When asked about playing so many positive roles before and later getting offered a negative one, he said, "All I thought was that this character is very different from what I have done before. A good artist is the one who can play every character. This was very challenging for me. I read the script and I liked it. I decided to go for this. Also, I was bored playing positive characters. I wanted to try something new."

Talking about preparations for his role, he said, "My creative had given me a good brief about this character. So, the preparations started since the beginning. I prepared myself for this. I love playing this role."

Lastly, talking about the experience with the cast, Shaan said that his experience has been great. 

He reveals that he has learnt a lot from the seniors of the show and feels motivated to perform well. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Apoorv Vij roped in for Dangal TV’s Shubh Shagun

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 04:30

