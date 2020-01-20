Brinda in her real Avtar : Naggin 19th Jaunary 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Brinda is crying on her condition. Dev tries to tell her that tries is a lot of difference. Brinda's family gets defamed by other Pandits. All family members tag her characterless. Dev tries to clear all facts that Brinda is getting married to Rajat, on the other hand, he will be marrying Nayantara. He hugs her mother and talks to himself that Brinda needs his support because she was always humiliated. Dev. tells Brinda that you deserve a good guy, not Rajat.

They share cute moments.Dev mom insists that Nayantara will be married to Dev. by hook or crook. Vaishali says that we will Kill Manyata under name of Nayantara she is busy in her wedding preparation. Brinda brings everything for Nayantara she tells her that why are you doing this you are not my family. Brinda gets a call from her mother and leaves.

Maanyata prays to the lord for Nayantara’s safety. Vaishali confronts Manyata about the attack on Dev. She says I have these powers and I will not spare you. Rasik attacks her and she falls down. Brinda’s father puts ash on her and she is in pain. He warns them that this will not last long they decide to burn her alive.Manyata is back by God's grace she warns them. Brinda sees all these and transform’s into naggin. Everybody finds Nayantara but she is not there. Brinda is in shock to see herself like this she asks Manyata that did she did this to her She tells her that she is ichha dhari naggin. She tells her to close her eyes she again transforms into naggin. She asks the reason behind killing Parekh she tells her that they killed your father. She realized that she is her daughter they do tandav dance and then she tells her that you did magic on me I can't be your daughter and my father is the priest and this is not done she tells her that if they know that you are ichha dhari naggin they will kill you. she says everyone knows that Nayantara is your daughter.