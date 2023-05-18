Cannes 2023: Whoa! This former Bigg Boss contestant to make her red carpet debut

MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet appearances. While there are many who have walked the Cannes red carpet many times and are nearly veterans of the film festival, there are those who made heads turn with a spellbinding debut. Looks like this year it is going to rain Indian celebs left right and center. 

Another celeb who is reportedly all set to take the red carpet by storm is a former Bigg Boss contestant. We are talking about none other than Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary. As per sources, the singing sensation has already left for France and will be making her appearance at the French Riviera today. She will be the first regional folk artist from India to be seen at the Cannes film festival.

Speaking about the same, Sapna said, “I'm very grateful and really looking forward to walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. It feels like I'm going to represent my culture and roots on this international platform. I'm highly excited and hope I make everyone proud.”

Sapna gained immense popularity with dance performances and singing videos that are also now available on YouTube, which has made her an internet sensation. 

So far Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur and Sara Ali Khan have walked the red carpet at Cannes. Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, and Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, are expected to make their appearance soon. 

The Cannes film festival will run till the 26th May 2023.

