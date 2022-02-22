Shocking! When Sapna Choudhary revealed why she did not get work in Hindi entertainment industry

MUMBAI: Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular performers in the Haryanvi entertainment industry.

She is very popular for her dance performances. Her dance videos often get viral on the internet. Sapna gained immense popularity after participating in the eleventh season of 'Bigg Boss', hosted by Salman Khan, that ran from October 2017 to January 2018. In an interview with ETimes in August 2021, Sapna talked about the discrimination she has been facing in the Hindi entertainment industry.

Sapna Choudhary, while talking to the media portal, shared that she has failed to find work in Hindi films and television shows as she has categorically denied wearing short clothes. She had also added that her lack of English speaking skills and absence of a Godfather in the industry has also proved to be a hindrance in getting work.

The Bigg Boss contestant further said that dance will always remain her first love. "Whatever I am today is because of dance", she had said in the interview to the media portal and added that she has been trying to explore new opportunities. She had also stated that her life had not changed much after participating in Bigg Boss.

On the work front, Sapna is currently basking in the success of her latest released track 'Hichki'. She had shared a reel on her Instagram handle on Monday in which she can be seen dressed in a yellow suit grooving to the same track. The video has gone viral on social media. Netizens praised her for her dancing skills. Talking about the official song video, it also stars Vivek Raghav.

