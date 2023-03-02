This Cast Member from Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 broke down after Nakuul and Disha left the show? Find out who

The show is taking a generation leap and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar both have confirmed their exits from the show and have said that they will wrap their schedules.
MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been a breath of fresh air and has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

The show is taking a generation leap and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar both have confirmed their exits from the show and have said that they will wrap their schedules.

Nakuul and Disha both wrapped up their schedules of Bade Acche Lagte Hai and said a final goodbye to the show. Their departure caused quite a gloomy environment on the sets and everyone was just very emotional and sad.

But Aanchal Khurana who plays the role of Brinda on the show, took to Instagram to share sneak peeks from Nakuul and Disha’s farewell, but she also shared a picture of herself visibly sad and tears rolling down her face and she captioned the photo, that ‘Ro Ro Ke Halat Kharab ho Gayi’. Check out the photo here:

Aanchal started her career as a contestant on the MTV channel show "MTV Roadies Season 8", which she won this was the show that was the start of her TV career.

After this show, she appeared in television serials such as Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal, Meri Saasu Maa, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, etc.

She currently plays the role of Brinda in the show, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2.

Niti Taylor, Ranndeep Rai, and Pooja Banerjee are all set to take the legacy of the show forward.

Are you excited to see them on the show? Tell us in the comment section below!

