This character to END in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Mumbai: Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is riding high on Indian Television. Viewers are quite enjoying watching the drama and love the chemistry between the lead pair Sonakshi and Rohit played by Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover respectively.

The show features a stellar cast and everyone is working hard to make the show successful. TellyChakkar has learnt that one of the characters will soon come to an end in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Well, we are talking about Sulochna, played by Vimla Shah. He is seen as Yash’s (Waseem Mushtaq) mother.

As per the plot, the family will learn that she always wishes bad about everyone and hence she will be asked to leave the house.

We hear that this is how her character will come to an end in the show.

We could not get though her for a comment.

