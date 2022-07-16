Charming! Adhik Mehta left his female followers in awe by unveiling his first look for Anupamaa

Adhik had once said that acting was his childhood dream and we must say that the passion can be seen clearly with the performance that he has been delivered over the years.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 17:25
adhik

MUMBAI : Currently, the fans are his performance in the famous Star Plus serial ‘Anupamaa’ where he plays the role of Adhik Kapadia. Adhik had once said that acting was his childhood dream and we must say that the passion can be seen clearly with the performance that he has been giving all these years. 

Also read - Adhik Mehta: 'Anupamaa' will be a great milestone in my acting career

Recently, the actor shared his look test for Anupamaa and we just cannot wait to show you the image! Have a look below and tell us in the comments what you think about it.

Also read - Thrilled to share screen space with Rupali Ganguli, says 'Anupamaa' actor Adhik Mehta

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

