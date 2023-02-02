Check out Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame’s new look as she dons a traditional saree and nath

MUMBAI :One of the most loved actresses in the television industry these days is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma. She is widely loved for her acting and looks. She is active on social media and frequently shares pictures and reels from her personal and professional life. Now after a long time, the actress has shared some new photos of her character on the show – Pakhi.

The photos shared by Aishwarya of her as Pakhi are indeed quite mesmerising. Earlier, her character would wear sarees a lot, but then she switched to wearing dresses. But now it seems like the stylish actress is going back to her traditional self. Seeing Pakhi in a saree has increased fans' excitement. Aishwarya Sharma also loves posing for the cameras, and it comes almost naturally for the pretty actress.



Also Read Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma aka Virat and Pakhi have been giving stellar performances in the show

She even shared some pictures with Tanmay Rishi Shah, who plays her on-screen son - Vinayak. They have bonded a lot and frequently pose together on the sets. Aishwarya has a childlike personality and loves having fun. Together with Tanmay, the both of them bring life to the crew when they are not shooting. They have even shared many reels together as well.

Although Pakhi is often portrayed as the negative character, she has always managed to look pretty. However, the new Pakhi is different. Fans are loving this new look for Pakhi and are supporting the actress throughout.

Aishwarya Sharma has not taken her performance lightly and has done her best, even though her character often gets trolled. The upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to have some big twists and turns. Fans can’t wait to see what happens next!

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma gears up for some HIGH-OCTANE Action?



Credits : BollywoodLife.com