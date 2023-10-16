Check out Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dhobal’s unknown facts!

Anurag Dhobal has entered as one of the contenders of Bigg Boss 17. Today, we list down some unknown facts about the YouTuber and vlogger.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 16:45
Anurag Dhobal

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is finally back with the 17th season and the house of controversies will witness some very popular contestants, YouTubers and celebrities from various fields coming together to compete for the coveted trophy.

One of the contestants is Anurag Dhoble who is an active YouTuber. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Jigna Vora on saying yes to Bigg Boss 17: Me and my son had a discussion and it was his decision that I should do this show.

Today we list down some unknown facts about the contestant.

Anurag hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand and his fanbase extends to Nepal and Bhutan too. He started moto volgging in 2018 and gained fame with his journey to the Pakistan-Kartarpur corridor.

Presently, he has more than 7 Million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 5.1 million subscribers on Instagram.

Anurag earns around Rs. five to seven lakh every month.

Anurag’s vehicle collection consists of KTM RC 200, BMW GS 310, Kawasaki Z900, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Kawasaki ZX10R, and Suzuki Hayabusa

Anurag is also known as Babu Bhaiya and UK07 Rider. He is a close friend of Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav. 

Also Read:Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Salman Khan starts the season with a bang; Manara Chopra is the first contestant to enter Dil Wala Ghar, and gets special power!

Do you have any more facts to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below! Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.
 

Anurag Dhobal bigg boss 17 BB 17 Anurag Dhobal in Bigg Boss 17 Anurag Dhobal unknown facts Telly Chakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 16:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Nimisha Vakharia and Aishwarya Khare share their views on the auspicious festival Navratri
MUMBAI :The auspicious festival of Navratri has kickstarted a day ago and everyone is in a celebratory mood. Our...
Star Bharat Artists Amandeep Sidhu, and Sapna Sikarwar and Nehha Pendse Share Joyful Memories and Exciting Plans for the Upcoming Navratri Festival
MUMBAI :Navratri is a nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to the Goddess Durga, celebrating her various forms and...
Pratik Sehajpal bags lead role in upcoming romantic web-show for a popular OTT platform, shooting kick starts in Goa
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal has made his mark and become a household name after being a part of reality shows like Bigg...
Check out Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dhobal’s unknown facts!
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is finally back with the 17th season and the house of controversies will witness some very popular...
Tiger Shroff shared about his character in Ganapath, says "I have never played so many shades before"
MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is all set to release this week. While the massive...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! The first physical fight takes place in this season between Abhishek Kumar and Arun Srikanth Mashettey
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game. Ankita...
Recent Stories
Ganapath
Tiger Shroff shared about his character in Ganapath, says "I have never played so many shades before"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Munawar
Bigg Boss 17's ,Munawar Faruqui breaks the internet on the first day itself; check out the deets
Jigna
EXCLUSIVE! Jigna Vora on saying yes to Bigg Boss 17: Me and my son had a discussion and it was his decision that I should do this show.
Firoza Khan
Exclusive! Food might be a major problem for me inside the house: Firoza Khan on her participation in Bigg Boss 17
Navid sole
EXCLUSIVE! Navid Sole on meeting Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 17: He will be happy to a European fan who looks up to him
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Udaariyaan Ex-Couple Isha and Abhishek enter the show next, accuses each other of physical violence, Salman warns them!
Manara Chopra
Bigg Boss 17! Exclusive! Manara Chopra talks about why she said yes to the show, says “It gets you a worldwide audience; now that the times are changing, the more that people follow you, the better opportunities that you get”