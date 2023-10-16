Check out Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dhobal’s unknown facts!

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is finally back with the 17th season and the house of controversies will witness some very popular contestants, YouTubers and celebrities from various fields coming together to compete for the coveted trophy.

One of the contestants is Anurag Dhoble who is an active YouTuber.

Today we list down some unknown facts about the contestant.

Anurag hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand and his fanbase extends to Nepal and Bhutan too. He started moto volgging in 2018 and gained fame with his journey to the Pakistan-Kartarpur corridor.

Presently, he has more than 7 Million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 5.1 million subscribers on Instagram.

Anurag earns around Rs. five to seven lakh every month.

Anurag’s vehicle collection consists of KTM RC 200, BMW GS 310, Kawasaki Z900, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Kawasaki ZX10R, and Suzuki Hayabusa

Anurag is also known as Babu Bhaiya and UK07 Rider. He is a close friend of Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav.

