Check out Drashti Dhami's sexy and mesmerising pics from her Maldivian Vacay...

MUMBAI: Taking to her Instagram, Drashti shared a picture of her back and wrote alongside, “Keeping it cool in the pool.”.

In the snap, Drashti is seen wearing a pink printed swimsuit white standing in a pool. Along with the actress what also grabs our attention is the beautiful background.

A while back, Mrs. Khemka also shared a group snap as they have a gala time in a sea. Captioning the photos, Dhami wrote, “This is us !!!! A reunion after 3 years and again we made sooo many memories! Maldives is really heaven on earth !”.

Wishing her husband on their 6th wedding anniversary, Drashti shared a candid photo of her husband lifting Dhami.

Penning a heartfelt birthday wish, Drashti wrote, “Happy 6 anniversary my baby!!!!! Baby we r 6 today and I love it !!!! Still feels like we got married just yesterday! Thank u for that ..... you and me and I Dnt think we need the rest !! I think I can really be stuck on an island with you n still b happy I Knw it’s tooooo soon but I can try that every year n I think my answer would still be the same! Love u baby soooo much! Thank you for being you n being mine ..... happy 6 again @khemkaniraj.”.

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka tied the knot on February 21, 2015. Well, pictures and videos from their recent vacay are sending major vacay goals.

