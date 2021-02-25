Check out Mohit Malik's reaction on visiting his hometown Delhi after two years

MUMBAI: The actor, who was recently in Delhi for his sister’s wedding, said that it was a tough decision to leave his preggers wife Addite alone in Mumbai and come for the wedding, but he admits he was craving for the 'Delhi feels'.

Talking about his Delhi visit and the plans that went behind it, Mohit shares, “Addite and I were discussing if I should just attend a wedding and be back in Mumbai in two days, but I told her let me feel Delhi this time. Let me spend two extra days and do everything that I have not been able to do for years.”.

He added, “The last time I was in Delhi was in 2019, and I came for a show’s promotion. So I could not spend enough time with my family. Then in 2020, we could not travel for months and then I was also shooting for Lockdown Ki Love Story. Even my family, who visits Mumbai each year during Ganpati, was not able to travel and meet me, so I was really missing home - Delhi and that feeling of being here. My sister’s wedding looked like a perfect occasion for me to come and spend time with family and meet some friends.”.

While in Delhi, the actor visited Khan Market and some of his favourite eating joints. “I wanted to meet all my friends here and make most of the two extra days that I got here. It was very nostalgic for me to catch up with friends, chat and hang out like old times.”, Mohit said.

It might have been years since he moved to Mumbai, but Mohit’s mother’s reaction when he meets her after months hasn’t changed. “My mother always cries when she meets me. It is very touching, but that’s how it is. Even this time, she was very emotional. But she is happy that I got to visit home, though we all missed Addite too much.”, said Mohit.

The actor, who attended a Delhi wedding after years, says that though family weddings are tiring and chaotic but are too much fun. “We had so much fun, but I was surprised to see that there were so many guests at the wedding who were not wearing a mask. It is a bit upsetting also as I have been telling everyone that we all still need to be careful and take precautions.”, said Mohit, who tested COVID positive in January.

He further added that he is still taking precautions. “I am being told that I might be the carrier, so I am also taking precautions and I wear a mask whenever I am out. I also isolated myself when I reached Mumbai before I finally met Addite, I didn’t want to take any risk.”, said the actor.

Mohit revealed that these days, he is reading a lot of books on parenting to prepare himself for being a father. “Being a parent needs a lot of preparation and Addite and I are working on ourselves to do the best that we can as parents. I am also sure that I want to focus just on family in coming months. Therefore, whenever I am being approached for work now, I have been telling them that I can take up something for now, but after a month or two, I just want to be with Addite. I want to keep myself absolutely free for around 25 days in coming months. If I get to work with someone who is okay with that, I will take up something.”, he said.

Credit: Bombay Times