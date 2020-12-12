Check out newly married Sana Khan and husband Anas Sayied’s BEAUTIFUL pictures from Gulmarg

MUMBAI: Sana Khan, who was seen in several film and TV projects, recently tied the knot with businessman named Anas Sayied.

Now, Sana is enjoying herself to the fullest in Kashmir. Sana and her husband are on honeymoon and are having a ball of a time in each other’s company. Sana has been sharing pictures on her social media handle. She recently shared some pictures from Gulmarg.

Taking to Instagram, Sana shared a series of pictures that see her enjoying herself in the snow. She can be seen dressed in a neon green top, black pants and a black overcoat. She added a bit of glam to her outfit by sporting cool shades. Sana cannot stop smiling from ear-to-ear in these pictures as she spends quality time with her husband.

Sana captioned her pictures as, "Heaven.”

Check out her post below:

On the work front, Sana Khan acted in Salman Khan's film Jai Ho. She was also seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 6.

