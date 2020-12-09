Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan undergoes COVID test at Srinagar airport

MUMBAI: Sana Khan, who recently got married, has posted a video of her COVID test being done at Srinagar airport.

Well, the former actress recently got married to Mufti Anas in a hush-hush wedding. She was in Kashmir on a honeymoon.

Sana has been sharing some beautiful pictures and videos from her trip on her social media handle. And today (December 9), she has posted a video of her COVID test being done at the airport.

ALSO READ: Telly fame Sana Khan changes her Insta's official handle's name post-marrying Mufti Anas Sayed

The beauty has her eyes shut as the test is being conducted and is later seen coughing after the nasal swap has been taken out. She has also shared a video on her Instagram story wherein she is seen saying that it is really cold there in Kashmir.

Take a look below.

Well, the former Bigg Boss contestant tied the knot on November 20 this year. Sana is enjoying the new phase of her life. She also changed her name on Instagram to Saiyad Sana Khan.

ALSO READ: Sana Khan shares adorable click with husband Mufti Anas

CREDITS: TIMES OF INDIA