Check out the list of all the actors who could be seen in Naagin 7! Details Inside

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

The show is one of the longest-running seasons of the franchises on TV. While there have been shows, which have had many seasons but when we talk about fiction shows having seasons and complete new iterations every season, Naagin definitely is a benchmark show with seasons and franchises.

From casting A-list stars like Tejasswi Prakash, Surbhi Jyoti, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna, and more in the lead roles to increasing the scale of production, every season comes up with more interesting and amazing storylines. The love for the show and the franchise has increased day by day and season by season.

Lately, there have been a lot of rumors about Naagin 7, and who Ekta Kapoor would cast in it. While names like Sumbul and Priyanka have been floating around, we thought we could take a look at all the possible people who could be a part of Naagin 7.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan: Sumbul’s name has been doing the rounds since Ekta Kapoor announced that she might cast someone from Bigg Boss 16.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary: Another strong contender for the titular role is Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, and it is possible that both Sumbul and Priyanka could become a part of the show.

Sudha Chandran: Ever since the show Naagin has been born, Sudha Ji has been a part of it, without her Naagin feels incomplete.

Archana Gautam: Another name from Bigg Boss that has been reportedly approached for Naagin 7 is Archana Gautam.

Tejasswi Prakash: It won’t be unprecedented to see a former Naagin make an appearance in the show, and fans would love to see Tejasswi back on the show.

While there have been no names floating for the male lead, it would be a fresh new pairing for sure.

