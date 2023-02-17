Check out the list of people who will be invited and people who will not be invited to the TejRan wedding!

Fans have even given them their ship name TejRan. They always set major couple goals for others and have risen to immense fame in the last couple of months.
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples of the Television industry. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss and have been inseparable ever since. Fans have even given them their ship name TejRan. They always set major couple goals for others and have risen to immense fame in the last couple of months.


One question that has been on everyone’s mind is when will the love birds be tying the knot. Karan, who will soon be seen in the upcoming TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal was recently asked in an interview about his marriage plans and he said, “Mei toh March me karne ko tayaar hu. Uske baad inhone jaake Naagin sign kar liya. Inka Naagin khatam hone ko nahi aara hai. Itna successful season dene ki kya zaroorat thi.”

When asked where will the weddng take place he said, ‘Iss time pe toh kahi bhi hojaye, Film City me karne ko tayaar hu ya set pe bhi karne tayaar hu.” The couple is no doubt the most popular and has a huge fan base and fans are eagerly awaiting for their wedding.


This whole conversation has started a major buzz about the wedding and now that Karan himself has given wind to these rumors.

We started drawing up about the wedding and what the TejRan wedding would be like, well for starters it would grand for sure. And it would be filled with friends from the industry but we also know that there will be many people who would not be invited to the wedding. So we thought lets take a look at the possible and hypothetical guest list of TejRan’s wedding:


People who would be invited are:


Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Umar Riaz

Nishant Bhatt

Pratik Sehajpal

Adaa Khan

Naagin 6 co-stars

Salman Khan

Ekta Kapoor

Ishq Mein Ghayal co-stars

Yogita Bihani


People who would not be invited:


Shamita Shetty

Neha Bhasin

Rashami Desai

Anusha Dandekar


Well, the reasons for people not being invited are pretty clear but we never know, they could always surprise us.


We are just hoping that the rumors are true and the love birds get hitched.


