Karan Kundrra all set to marry Tejasswi Prakash this March? Says, “Iss time pe toh kahi bhi hojaye”

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples of the Television industry. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss and have been inseparable ever since. Fans have even given them their ship name TejRan. They always set major couple goals for others and have risen to immense fame in the last couple of months.

One question that has been on everyone’s mind is when will the love birds be tying the knot. Karan, who will soon be seen in the upcoming TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal was recently asked in an interview about his marriage plans and he said, “Mei toh March me karne ko tayaar hu. Uske baad inhone jaake Naagin sign kar liya. Inka Naagin khatam hone ko nahi aara hai. Itna successful season dene ki kya zaroorat thi.”

When asked where will the weddng take place he said, ‘Iss time pe toh kahi bhi hojaye, Film City me karne ko tayaar hu ya set pe bhi karne tayaar hu.” The couple is no doubt the most popular and has a huge fan base and fans are eagerly awaiting for their wedding.

Karan’s Valentine’s Day post for Tejasswi read, “teri choti choti khushiyaan.. tere fazool ke dramme.. tera haqq jataane ka tareeqa.. tere spectacular scale ke shaq.. tere chote mote sapne aur mere badey badey jawaab.. teri ajeeb daastaan ne jeena sikha diya iss fakir ko..!”

