Check out the special connection between Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Khelatha are two very successful serials on television. The two shows always top the BARC charts and are always in the Number one and two position.

The one thing that is common between both shows is that they are made by the same team and produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director’s Cut Production.

Moreover, they are so successful because of the gripping and relatable storylines and the star cast who essays these characters so well.

The best part of both the shows are the star- cast gets along with each other and have a cordial relationship off-screen.

Recently the star case met at an award functions the pictures of them got viral on the internet and the audience’s two favorite shows leads met and had a good time.

Rupali aka Anupama, Sudhanshu aka Vanraj, Mohsin aka Kartik and Shivani aka Naira all three met and had a gala time.

Rupali shared a post of these pictures and had wonderful things to say about Mohsin and Shivangi.

The actress said that she was excited to meet Shivangi and praised her and said it was always delightful to meet her.

On the other hand, she said she was excited to meet Mohsin for the first time and she didn’t feel like she was meeting him for the first time.

In return, Mohsin also said that he has been a fan of Monisha and now of Anupama and that Rupali in every character has killed it.

Well, no doubt that there is too much talent in one frame and it's good to see actors of the same production house but different shows bond so well.

Fans are super excited to see their favourite actors from their loved shows together and have said that there should be a maha-episode with them.

Well, that would be a treat for all the fans of YRKKH and Anupama.

Well, that would be a treat for all the fans of YRKKH and Anupama.