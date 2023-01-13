Check out the time when Erica Fernandes broke the internet while wearing a black monokini

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is definitely one of the most popular names in Indian television. She has been in the entertainment scene for quite a while. She is also quite popular on social media and has a huge fan base who love her acting in her various shows. She often posts fun reels and shares updates about her projects, and photos from her photoshoots.

Today, let us revisit one of her Instagram posts from last year that had set the internet on fire. Erica posed a bold and sensuous photo of herself wearing a black monokini. She completed her look with black kohl rimmed eyes, nude makeup and gold earrings, a bracelet, and finger rings. She captioned the post, “I’ll stop wearing black when they make a darker colour.”



Fans were awestruck with these hot photos of the actress and filled the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Many fans complimented her beautiful figure. One fan wrote, “This is what we all needed just continue.” Another fan said, “My dream girl erica ur just fabulous mindblowing.” Others said, “Beautiful as always.”

Recently, the actress made headlines as she announced that she was moving to Dubai for further work opportunities. Speaking to a news portal, she said, “I had two homes. One was in India and one in Dubai. When I was working, I was in India. When I was not working, I was in Dubai. I think there’s always a time in everyone’s life where they want to explore something new… also want to find a comfort zone and want to build their own world. I don’t know if I will shift back or to another country but for now Dubai is my home.”

For those who don’t know, Erica Fernandes had received a lot of fame after her role as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which was widely loved by fans. She made her debut with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and much recently in its sequel, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nahi Kahani as Dr. Sonakshi Bose Dixit in 2021. She is definitely one of the most loved and stylish divas in television. Post this, the actress has been off the entertainment scene and is since looking for work in Dubai.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Erica Fernandes reveals the life of an actor through this special video

Credits : SpotboyE