Check out the time when Erica Fernandes broke the internet while wearing a black monokini

Erica Fernandes is definitely one of the most popular names in Indian television. Check out this throwback post of the actress which has set the internet on fire.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 12:02
Check out the time when Erica Fernandes broke the internet while wearing a black monokini

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is definitely one of the most popular names in Indian television. She has been in the entertainment scene for quite a while. She is also quite popular on social media and has a huge fan base who love her acting in her various shows. She often posts fun reels and shares updates about her projects, and photos from her photoshoots.

Today, let us revisit one of her Instagram posts from last year that had set the internet on fire. Erica posed a bold and sensuous photo of herself wearing a black monokini. She completed her look with black kohl rimmed eyes, nude makeup and gold earrings, a bracelet, and finger rings. She captioned the post, “I’ll stop wearing black when they make a darker colour.”


 
Also Read : Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are hands down one of the best TV couples, And fans are excited to see their electrifying chemistry in their new project!

Fans were awestruck with these hot photos of the actress and filled the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Many fans complimented her beautiful figure. One fan wrote, “This is what we all needed just continue.” Another fan said, “My dream girl erica ur just fabulous mindblowing.” Others said, “Beautiful as always.”

Recently, the actress made headlines as she announced that she was moving to Dubai for further work opportunities. Speaking to a news portal, she said, “I had two homes. One was in India and one in Dubai. When I was working, I was in India. When I was not working, I was in Dubai. I think there’s always a time in everyone’s life where they want to explore something new… also want to find a comfort zone and want to build their own world. I don’t know if I will shift back or to another country but for now Dubai is my home.”

For those who don’t know, Erica Fernandes had received a lot of fame after her role as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which was widely loved by fans. She made her debut with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and much recently in its sequel, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nahi Kahani as Dr. Sonakshi Bose Dixit in 2021. She is definitely one of the most loved and stylish divas in television. Post this, the actress has been off the entertainment scene and is since looking for work in Dubai.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Erica Fernandes reveals the life of an actor through this special video

Credits : SpotboyE

Shaheer Sheikh Erica Fernandes Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi iconic couple fans Sony TV Sony LIV Kasautii Zindagi Kay Woh To Hai Albelaa Tellychakkar  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 12:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial
MUMBAI : Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra has been in the news lately for his rumored relationship with actress Kiara...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj joins hands in front of Jayantilal and promises to repay his every penny
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi accuses Virat of lying to her, thinks she is useless to him
MUMBAI :  The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Check out the time when Erica Fernandes broke the internet while wearing a black monokini
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is definitely one of the most popular names in Indian television. She has been in the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi accuses Virat of lying to her, Virat accepts it?
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial
Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial

Latest Video

Related Stories
Karanveer Mehra makes a new friend on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, check out
Karanveer Mehra makes a new friend on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, check out
Kapil Sharma relives his college days and meets his friends and relatives as he visits his hometown Amritsar
Kapil Sharma relives his college days; meets his friends and relatives as he visits his hometown Amritsar
BARC Ratings!
BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss sustains good ratings at TRP, Teri Meri Doriyaan enters top 20 shows; YHC and Indian Idol drop down drastically; Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Faltu
Indian Idol Season 13: Master Chef judges Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna to grace the show
Indian Idol Season 13: Master Chef judges Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna to grace the show
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Tunisha’s lawyer claims that Sheezan Khan and his family used to give her wrong medication
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Tunisha’s lawyer claims that Sheezan Khan and his family used to give her wrong medication
Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer reveals that Ali wasn’t Tunisha’s gym trainer and tomorrow when the police wi
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer reveals that Ali wasn’t Tunisha’s gym trainer and tomorrow the police will also find that out during their investigation