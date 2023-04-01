Check out what is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Madhvi Bhabhi aka Sonalika Joshi is upto

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Sonalika Joshi shares some beautiful stills from the set!
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For more than 14 years, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been giving family entertainment to viewers in India and around the world. Fans too have showered the same love and affection on them. 2022 has been a very special year for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Also read:  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani shares a SPECIAL message for These co-stars

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audiences for the longest time now and the viewers are hooked to the show and hilarious plots that the makers come up with.

However, we are of the understanding that our readers also like to know what goes on Behind the Scenes on the show and little tidbits around their favorite stars.

Similarly, now we have a BTS post from the show.

Sonalika Joshi aka Madhvi Bhabhi has shared some Bts pictures from the set of the show and she is looking absolutely beautiful in them!

Check out!

In any case, seeing the set around, we think that the cast is shooting for the New Year part episode and we’ll soon get to see some Dhamaal on-screen!

Palak Sindhwani too had shared some BTS pictures with the girl gang recently and seeing that, we think a new year party is being shot.

Check out the post here

What do you think?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, we recently saw that the track followed Bhide landing in trouble with his mama due to some misunderstanding and Popatlal too had a big role to play here. However, the misunderstanding was cleared soon and all is well between Bhide and Popatlal again.

Further, we can see a storm making its way in Jethalal’s life due to a scheme prepared by Bagha and Natu Kaka. What happens now?

Also read:  Exclusive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made a comeback in the top 10, here’s the reason why

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates!

Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Sonu Babita ji TellyChakkar BTS BTS UPDATE BTS NEWS TV news SAB TV TV gossip Dilip Joshi Jethalal Dayaben Munmun Dutta Palak Sindhwani Champaklal Tapu Asitkumar Modi  
