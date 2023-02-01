Check out who is THIS special person in Palak Sindhwani’s life

Actress Palak Sindhwani is presently impressing everyone with her stellar performance in Sony SAB's hit and long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. 
MUMBAI Palak is surely known very well for the character that she plays on the show but that’s not it. The actress is very active on social media platforms where her fans are always waiting for the latest update from her side.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita ji and Sonu share the WOES of Shooting life

The stunning diva plays the role of Sonu Bhide in the show and fans are loving her for it.
Palak got a very positive response for her character in the show.
The actress is known to post about her fun times and her lifestyle which is something that the audience really love to see.
Palak recently posted something very cute on her Instagram stories. Usually, we see celebs posting about how they partied in their New Year party or some might show a different side of reality by posting something funny about how they celebrated or didn’t celebrate their new year. However, Palak’s approach was realistic and very cute.
Check out the video below to see what made her New Year special:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu wishing Samay Shah aka Gogi on his birthday gives friendship goals

Check out who is THIS special person in Palak Sindhwani's life
MUMBAI Palak is surely known very well for the character that she plays on the show but that's not it. The actress is
