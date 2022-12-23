Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu wishing Samay Shah aka Gogi on his birthday gives friendship goals

MUMBAI : Palak is surely known very well for the character that she plays on the show but that’s not it. The actress is very active on social media platforms where her fans are always waiting for latest update from her side.

Actress Palak Sindhwani is presently impressing everyone with her stellar performance in Sony SAB's hit and long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

The stunning diva plays the role of Sonu Bhide in the show and fans are loving her for it.

Palak got a very positive response for her character in the show.

The actress is known to post about her fun times and her lifestyle which is something that the audience really love to see.

On the other hand, we have Samay Shah aka Gogi from Taarak Mehat Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Samay plays the role of Gogi and he really does justice to that character. The audience cannot imagine anyone else playing that character better than him.

It’s Samay Shah’s birthday today and the netizens are pouring a lot of blessings for him on his social media profile.

Palak Sindhwani and Samay Shah share a great bond and this time Palak Sindhwani has wished Samay Shah on his birthday. The picture shows that it’s not just Gogi and Sonu who are friends but Palak and Samay who have a greater bond.

