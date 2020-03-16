EXCLUSIVE! Palak Sindhwani completes 3 years on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, actress says, "Very happy with my journey and I always wanted to start my career with a TV show as stability matters to me a lot"

MUMBAI: Actress Palak Sindhwani is presently impressing everyone with her stellar performance in Sony SAB's hit and long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

The stunning diva plays the role of Sonu Bhide in the show and fans are loving her for it.

Palak got a very positive response for her character in the show and as we all say how time flies, Palak has now completed 3 years in the show.

The actress is on cloud nine for her achievement and on this special occasion, she had loads to share about her journey in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

How do you wish to sum up your journey in TMKOC till now as you complete 3 years?

Today was the first day of my shoot and my entry was telecast on 27th August in the show. I remember my first day of shooting very clearly. I was very nervous and excited at the same time. I was with all the senior actors of the show and working with them. This was a dream for me. It was my dance sequence on the very first day and I was a bit calm because I love dancing. I am so glad that I joined this show. It's been three years and time has flown within a blink of an eye. I have learnt a lot on the sets of the show each and every day. This is the most beautiful thing about my journey.

Signing a TV show is a longtime commitment. How did you prepare yourself for it as you are in the initial stage of your career?

Yes, it is a long time commitment and for me as a person, I needed stability in life. When you do a TV show, you are stable in terms of finances and fame. I always wanted to start my career with a TV show as stability matters to me a lot. I just wanted to work and I wasn't picky about my projects. I just wanted to grab the opportunity when I got this offer. It's been a beautiful journey till now for me and I am just so happy.

With the rising popularity of the show, you have achieved a new level of stardom. How are you handling all the attention? Is it overwhelming?

Stardom gets overwhelmed at times. When you go out with your family and fans gather around you for pictures. I was having pani puri near my building, and some kids came to me and started interacting with me. As soon as I was about to leave, they wanted to shake hands with them. I interacted with them. When I left, I could hear them screaming with joy. My mom always tells me to stay grounded no matter how much success I get. Growth should never stop as an actor and as a human being and I am enjoying this journey as it goes and looking forward to brighter days.

Lastly, the actress thanked everyone for all the love and support she got for her character and said, "I’ve immense gratitude in my heart, thank you Asit sir for giving me this opportunity, to all the actors for always being so supportive and to my audience, who have accepted me and loved me so much till now, I hope I continue to entertain them like this, and they continue to shower their love on me."

Many congratulations to Palak on your 3 year journey with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma!

