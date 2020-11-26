Comedian Bharti Singh MOCKS singer Neha Kakkar for her HEIGHT but here’s the catch

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa never fail to tickle the funny bone of the audience with their hilarious antics on comedy shows. Recently, their arrest had shocked the entertainment industry as well as the fans. The laughter-queen and her husband were arrested by NCB owing to the seizure of cannabis (ganja) from their house in Mumbai.

Now, Bharti Singh is garnering attention for a video. Well, the comedian mocked Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar for her height and it’s going viral on the internet. The episode was recorded before the arrests of the comedian but was aired after that.

Last weekend the judges of Indian Idol i.e. Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and host Aditya Narayan graced the show with their presence, and talking about Neha Kakkar and asking where she was, Bharti Singh mocked her height and pretended to look for her inside a banana. Bharti said, “You have come from Indian Idol? Where’s that girl? Neha (Kakkar)!” Replying to the comedian, Aditya said, “Her cheeks are being caressed by her husband. She has just got married” to which Singh replied, “No wonder I saw a video where the room was decorated with flowers.” Haha! Bharti then subtly joked about Aditya Narayan trying to snatch her and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s anchoring job.

Without an iota of doubt Bharti Singh is one of the most talented and versatile Indian comedians and her timing is absolutely crazy. “My husband has found a job of hosting a show between 8 PM and 9.30 PM (India’s Best Dancer). This did not go down well with this man (Aditya). He is trying to snatch even that job away,” she said; and it left the audiences laughing their hearts out to it.

Meanwhile, after being sent to judicial custody for 14 days (they were remanded to judicial custody till December 4), Bharti and Harsh filed for bail, an NCB lawyer present outside the Magistrate Court at Esplanade said. Mumbai court has granted bail to the couple. According to the recent developments, Bharti and Haarsh were granted bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

