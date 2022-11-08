Commendable! Kundali Bhagya fame Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra talks about negativity and anxiety; reveals how he deals | Deets Inside

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Abhishek Kapur is currently seen playing the role of Sameer Luthra in the show. Fans love him for his charming personality and fashion statements that make him stand out from the crowd. The audience is crazy about his stellar performance.

Abhishek is very active on social media and recently, the actor took to his social media wherein he revealed how to deal with all the negativity and anxiety issues. He answered those queries in the Questions and Answers round on social media.

One of the fans asked him, how do you deal with anxiety? To which he replied, “I think all the good moments of the past and present, watch something funny, go for a run, play a sport and eat something.”

And another fan asked, “How to deal with negative people around us?” To which he replied, “Ignore the outer noise, hear your noise. People who are negative and talk bad behind our back are the ones who will remain behind us always. First people doubt, put you down as much as they can but once you start doing well they will get jealous initially and when you shine the most the same people will try to find ways to become friends and come in your circle. SAD BUT TRUE.”

Have a look!

Well said Abhishek!

