Commendable! Kundali Bhagya fame Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra talks about negativity and anxiety; reveals how he deals | Deets Inside

Abhishek is very active on social media and recently the actor took to his social media wherein he revealed how to deal with all the negativity and anxiety issues.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 15:47
Commendable! Kundali Bhagya fame Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra talks about negativity and anxiety; reveals how he deals | Dee

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Abhishek Kapur is currently seen playing the role of Sameer Luthra in the show. Fans love him for his charming personality and fashion statements that make him stand out from the crowd. The audience is crazy about his stellar performance.

Also read: Exclusive! My dream role is that of a cricketer: Kundali Bhagya's Abhishek Kapur

Abhishek is very active on social media and recently, the actor took to his social media wherein he revealed how to deal with all the negativity and anxiety issues. He answered those queries in the Questions and Answers round on social media.

One of the fans asked him, how do you deal with anxiety? To which he replied, “I think all the good moments of the past and present, watch something funny, go for a run, play a sport and eat something.”

And another fan asked, “How to deal with negative people around us?” To which he replied, “Ignore the outer noise, hear your noise. People who are negative and talk bad behind our back are the ones who will remain behind us always. First people doubt, put you down as much as they can but once you start doing well they will get jealous initially and when you shine the most the same people will try to find ways to become friends and come in your circle. SAD BUT TRUE.”

Have a look!

 

Also read: Exclusive! Honestly speaking, nobody has helped me except God: Kundali Bhagya’s Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra on his journey

Well said Abhishek!

For more news and gossip, stay tuned to tellychakkarr.com 

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar Abhishek Kapur Sameer Luthra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 15:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dripping Hot! Brahmastra star Mouni Roy raises temperatures in her latest sexy photo shoot, Check out the pictures
MUMBAI : Actress Mouni Roy is setting social media on fire with her latest black high-slit dress. Check out the...
Magical! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta looks like a dreamy angel in These white avatars, here’s proof
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the fashion world.Shraddha Arya is one of the...
Brilliant! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to make his Bollywood debut with a Comedy Web Series, details inside
MUMBAI: After getting a clean chit by the Enforcement Directorate in drug’s case, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is...
Exclusive! Has Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht aka Kritka bid adieu to the show? | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update from the telly town.Twinkle Vasisht is playing the role of Kritika in...
Battle For Justice! Balika Vadhu fame Pratyusha Banerjee’s parents fight for justice even after 6 years of the actor’s demise
MUMBAI : Pratyusha Banerjee who was best known for her role as Anandi in the iconic daily soap, Balika Vadhu passed...
HOTMESS! From messy hair to braids, Avneet Kaur has the perfect hairdos for the ladies; Check it out
MUMBAI: MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read:...
Recent Stories
Pathetic! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone receives flaks on social media and the reason will leave you in splits
Pathetic! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone receives flaks on social media and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video