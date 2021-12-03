Commendable! Religion doesn’t play any role in SRK and Gauri’s relation, the actor clarifies

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's love story is definitely one of the fairy-tales and most talked-about romances in Bollywood. And no matter how many years pass, it never gets old. Shah Rukh Khan has narrated his love story a lot of times already. He loves to make it funny and make people laugh.

It is very well known that the Badshah actor is also famous for his wit and humor. And in an old interview with Farida Jalal, he spoke about religion and narrated a fun incident from his wedding with his wife Gauri Khan. He said, “The wedding which would have been for 45 minutes went on for an hour and a half to two hours. People were like ‘Hmm, he’s a Muslim boy, will he change the girl’s name? Will she become a Muslim?”

Also Read: OMG! When Faran Khan used to throw up every time Shah Rukh Khan showed his abs

He further said that he was in a fun mood and wanted to prank her relatives. He suddenly asked Gauri to wear a burqa (Muslim cultural garment) and declared to change her name to Ayesha. “This shocked everyone. So, I had a lot of fun, but the lessons in all of this were that one respects religion but it should not come in the way of love.”

In a Koffee with Karan episode, even Gauri Khan mentioned that there’s a balance between the two when it comes to religion. She had said, “There is a balance, I respect Shah Rukh’s religion but that doesn’t mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don’t believe in that. I think everybody is an individual and follows their religion.” She had added that there should be no disrespect. “Like Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion as well,” she had said.

Also Read: WOW: When Shah Rukh Khan asked Salman Khan to receive an award on his behalf!

Shah Rukh Khan tied the knot with Gauri Khan in 1991. They have three children – Aryan Khan (23), Suhana Khan (21) and AbRam (2013).

Credit: Bollywood life