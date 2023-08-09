CONFIRMED! Kaveri Priyam not to be a part of Star Plus' show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

It is confirmed that kaveri Priyam won't be joining the star cast of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si post her exit from Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallan.
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallan is one of them that will soon witness a leap. 

There is news about Kaveri Priyam who plays the role of Amrita marking her exit from the show. 

As per the latest news surfacing on social media, Kaveri had reportedly bagged a pivotal role in Rajan Shahi's recently released show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. 

But we have an exclusive update on this news. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Kaveri is not going to be a part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. 

Well, this puts all the speculations to rest. 

Kaveri had previously portrayed the parallel lead in Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where she played the role of Kuhu. 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 13:57

