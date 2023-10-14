Congratulations! Anita Hassnandani and Rohit Reddy celebrate 10 years of marriage with a star-studded grand party! Check out the pics here!

MUMBAI: Anita Hassnandani is one popular face on television that doesn't need any introduction. The diva has been acting in her career for several years now and managed to create a name for herself in the television industry. The Kkavyanjali actress is also a devoted mother to her son Aarav.

Anita married her long-time boyfriend Rohit Reddy in 2013 in a Telugu-Sindhi wedding. It was quite the whirlwind affair, the two have been regarded as one of the sweetest couples, on Indian Television, and are often touted as the couple to aspire to be.

ALSO READ:Really! Before Naagin 7, Check out the highest paid actress in this Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show

Congratulations are in order for the couple as the two are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary and not just that, they threw a grand party for their friends including Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D’souza, Surbhi Jyoti and so many more.

The celebration looked grand and quite amazing with everyone having a great time. Take a look at the picture here:

The duo are so amazing together and the two take a

The actress' social media account is filled with some beautiful moments with her darling Aarav which proves that she is having the best time of her life.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Fans question why Ankita Bhargava and Anita Hassanandani ignore Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Ruhaanika Dhawan at the screening of ‘Darran Chhoo’?