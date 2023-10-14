Congratulations! Anita Hassnandani and Rohit Reddy celebrate 10 years of marriage with a star-studded grand party! Check out the pics here!

Anita married her long-time boyfriend Rohit Reddy in 2013 in a Telugu-Sindhi wedding. It was quite the whirlwind affair, the two have been regarded as one of the sweetest couples
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 14:40
Anita

MUMBAI: Anita Hassnandani is one popular face on television that doesn't need any introduction. The diva has been acting in her career for several years now and managed to create a name for herself in the television industry. The Kkavyanjali actress is also a devoted mother to her son Aarav.

Anita married her long-time boyfriend Rohit Reddy in 2013 in a Telugu-Sindhi wedding. It was quite the whirlwind affair, the two have been regarded as one of the sweetest couples, on Indian Television, and are often touted as the couple to aspire to be. 

ALSO READ:Really! Before Naagin 7, Check out the highest paid actress in this Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show

Congratulations are in order for the couple as the two are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary and not just that, they threw a grand party for their friends including Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D’souza, Surbhi Jyoti and so many more.

The celebration looked grand and quite amazing with everyone having a great time. Take a look at the picture here:

The duo are so amazing together and the two take a 

The actress' social media account is filled with some beautiful moments with her darling Aarav which proves that she is having the best time of her life. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Fans question why Ankita Bhargava and Anita Hassanandani ignore Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Ruhaanika Dhawan at the screening of ‘Darran Chhoo’?

 

 

Anita Hassanandani Rohit Reddy Anita Hassanandani Reddy TV couples Anita Rohit wedding Anniversary Ekta Kapoor Surbhi Jyoti TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 14:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! Joe Jonas dismisses Divorce case against Sophie Turner, wants to settle matters amicably out of court
MUMBAI:Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who were one of the most loved couples in tinsel town, have been in the news lately...
OMG! Is Bhavika Sharma’s Maddam Sir co-star entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Read to Know all about the story!
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.With...
AWW! Shilpa Saklani and Apurva Agnihotri's daughter Ishaani turns one, the couple share heartwarming birthday wishes for their princess
MUMBAI:Shilpa Saklani and Apurva Agnihotri are television's most loved couple. The duo has been together for almost two...
Congratulations! Shark Tank India 3: Founder of OYO Ritesh Agarwal announces wife Geetansha's Pregnancy, Proudly flaunting her baby bump
MUMBAI: The founder and CEO of OYO, Ritesh Agarwal, shared a heartfelt social media post announcing the pregnancy of...
Must Read! Shark Tank India Season 3: Did you Know? Azhar Iqubal, the new shark is an IIT dropout? Know here details!
MUMBAI: The third season of the adored reality show Shark Tank India, which promotes innovation and entrepreneurship,...
Recent Stories
Joe Jonas
Must Read! Joe Jonas dismisses Divorce case against Sophie Turner, wants to settle matters amicably out of court
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
OMG! Is Bhavika Sharma’s Maddam Sir co-star entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Read to Know all about the story!
VJ Andy
Surprising! Bigg Boss star VJ Andy opens up about his battle with an eating disorder; Says ‘I wanted to look a certain way’
Rakhi
Must Read!From Rakhi Sawant to Kamaal Rashid Khan, here are the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss so far
Paras
Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali celebrate their love for the game; Plans to watch India VS Pakistan World Cup match together
1
What! Fahmaan Khan once dated Shweta Tiwari? The DharamPatnii actor breaks silence, read on to know what he said
Abhishek
OMG: Abhishek Malhan reveals the SHOCKING REASON why he quit Twitter!