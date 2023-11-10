Fans question why Ankita Bhargava and Anita Hassanandani ignore Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Ruhaanika Dhawan at the screening of ‘Darran Chhoo’?

MUMBAI : Karan Patel is a well known actor and he has a massive fan following. He is best known for his role in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he became a household name.

These days he is grabbing the headlines as he would be debuting in the movie ‘Darran Chhoo’ where he would be playing the lead. Recently, the makers held a screening of the movie where the cast of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ graced the occasion.

Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia and many others were spotted at the screening. The actors were seen sharing how, in this way, they have had a re-union and that they all are meeting together after a very long time.

Anita Hassanandani too shared that she is not only Karan’s friend but a fan of his acting too. Now, according to floating speculations, it seems that Karan’s wife Ankita Bhargava and Anita ignored Ruhaanika Dhawann at the screening.

Ruhaanika, as a child artist, played the role of Ruhi on the show.

Take a look at the video:

Here are some of the comments:

(Merge pics)

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!



