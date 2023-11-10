Fans question why Ankita Bhargava and Anita Hassanandani ignore Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Ruhaanika Dhawan at the screening of ‘Darran Chhoo’?

Recently, the makers held a screening of the movie where the cast of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ graced the occasion.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 16:29
Ankita Bhargava

MUMBAI : Karan Patel is a well known actor and he has a massive fan following. He is best known for his role in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he became a household name.

These days he is grabbing the headlines as he would be debuting in the movie ‘Darran Chhoo’ where he would be playing the lead. Recently, the makers held a screening of the movie where the cast of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ graced the occasion. 

Also Read:Exclusive! Karan Patel shares his experience on working with Ashutosh Rana and talks about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan success

Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia and many others were spotted at the screening. The actors were seen sharing how, in this way, they have had a re-union and that they all are meeting together after a very long time.

Anita Hassanandani too shared that she is not only Karan’s friend but a fan of his acting too. Now, according to floating speculations, it seems that Karan’s wife Ankita Bhargava and Anita ignored Ruhaanika Dhawann at the screening.

Ruhaanika, as a child artist, played the role of Ruhi on the show.

Take a look at the video:

Here are some of the comments: 

Also Read: Woah! Karan Patel recalls the most darkest phase of his life, read more

(Merge pics)

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below! 
 
 

Star Plus Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Ankita Bhargava Anita Hassanandani Karan Patel Ruhaanika Dhawan darran chhoo Darran Chhoo screening TellyChakkar Aditi Bhatia
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 16:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Though a class topper, Aamir Khan reveals how oldest son, Junaid Khan’s introvert behaviour as a child, worried him!
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan has been a name synonymous to Indian cinema for a long time, but with his most recent interview, he...
Exclusive: Satyajeet Dubey talks about his experience shooting for Mumbai Diaries season 2; says “Shooting underwater was challenging…”
MUMBAI: Satyajeet Dubey made his debut at age 20. In 2009, he was selected for the role of Tariq Naqvi in Roshan Abbas...
Happy Birthday Ronit Roy! Before playing Rishabh Bajaj, the actor mesmerized fans with these roles
MUMBAI : Ronit Roy is one of the most popular actors in showbiz. He is known for his work in TV shows, films as well as...
Whao! Akshay Kumar opens up about his film Mission Raniganj, says, "It was a great honor to play Gill Sahab"
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one...
Finally! The Mega Star has come out to celebrate his birthday with his fans, check out the videos
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Manveer plans to announce Seerat and Angad’s marriage on Simran’s birthday
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Recent Stories
Junaid
Though a class topper, Aamir Khan reveals how oldest son, Junaid Khan’s introvert behaviour as a child, worried him!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ronit Roy
Happy Birthday Ronit Roy! Before playing Rishabh Bajaj, the actor mesmerized fans with these roles
Gauri Tonk
Exclusive! My character is extremely well-written with a strong back story: Gauri Tonk on experience shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann
Jigyasa Singh
Sad! Thapki Pyaar Ki Actress Jigyasa Singh loses her grandparent; shares the heartbreaking news! Read the full news here!
Uorfi Javed
MUST READ! Uorfi Javed admits she is capitalizing her sexuality, reveals the moment she decided to monetise herself, says, ''I saw paparazzi culture after Bigg Boss and knew that this is my only chance to get fame or maybe to earn a decent amount of money
1
OMG! From Karan Kundra to Shehnaaz Gill, These stars have trended globally for THIS reason! Find out more!
Adhik Mehta
Anupamaa actors Muskan Bamne and Adhik Mehta aka Pakhi and Adhik are the Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan of television – Here’s why!