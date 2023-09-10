Exclusive! Karan Patel shares his experience on working with Ashutosh Rana and talks about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan success

Karan Patel is a well known television actor and he has a massive fan following.TellyChakkar got in touch with Karan and asked him the experience of working with Ashutosh Rana and what he thinks of movies working on Box office these days.
Karan Patel

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is a well known actor and he has a massive fan following.

He is best known for his role in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he became a household name.

These days he is grabbing the headlines as he would be debuting in the movie Darranchhoo where he would be playing the lead.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Karan and asked him the experience on working with Ashutosh Rana and what he things of movies working on Box office these days.

What is the movie and subject about? 

We have shot it in a bit of humour but the subject is very important, especially in the lockdown we lost many people we know where their problems have driven them to take their lives and this movie in a way is to tell the audience how your problems remain the same and post taking a drastic step like suicide how your family had to go through everything. Suicide is not a solution but it's like your escaping it. 

We have seen you as an actor on television and then there is a talented actor like Ashutosh Rana. How did you come together?

You won't believe it. Only for this movie I had to be calm and surreal whereas he has to be loud and larger than life and it's like role reversal. He has always been the serious type and I have been larger than life so it was good to play each other and I have never seen him in this avatar nor the audience has seen him in this kind of character before. 

What are your marketing strategies for the show?

It's our first production and first film and it's not a big budget movie that we can spend on marketing so we are trying to reach out to maximum people and we trust that the movie will touch the audience's heart for sure. 

These days movies are running on the basis of content like Jawan and Pathaan, so what do you feel about this movie?

Jawan is an inspiration for me. It's a larger than life movie with a strong message and with a brilliant story. Even Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan had a strong message. But in the year of Badhai Ho many big movies had releases but Badhai Ho was a huge success whereas big movies didn't do well because the audience loved the story. 

The best thing is that cinema halls are back with Gadar making 500 cr to Jawan making 1000 cr and Pathaan has made the way. A movie should feel good and  not always be about cars flying and you make an entry. A simple movie also can be liked. I love Rohit sir's movies as they are larger than life movies and this is a feel good movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 05:00

