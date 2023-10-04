Congratulations! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hit a milestone in their relationship

Ankita and Vicky are the two most loved couples of television and today they celebrate their 5 years of togetherness and the actress shared a post of them cutting the cake and celebrating this milestone.
Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.

Their marriage has completed one year in the month of December and they had shifted to their new home a couple of months back.

The couple had participated in the reality show “ Smart Jodi” and they emerged as the winner of the show.

In many interviews, Ankita had mentioned how Vicky coming into her life changed everything and how she is happier and calmer in life.

She also mentioned how he has been her biggest support and the unconditional love and care he has given is unbelievable and she feels blessed to have him in her life.

Today, the couple completes 5 years of being together as it was today that they had begun dating each other.

Kya Baat Hai! Are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain expecting their first baby?

Ankita shared a video where one can see how the two are cutting the cake and celebrating their togetherness together.

She shared the video and captioned it saying “Thank You” god for sending this handsome man in to my life five years back who has a beautiful heart and only knows to give love and respect others”

Well, there is no doubt that they are seen as one of the most adorable couples and is one of the real life iconic couples of television.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Amazing! Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain's luxurious lifestyle will leave you stunned

 

Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Pavitra Rishta Smart Jodi TV news TellyChakkar Power Couple winner anniversary milestone
