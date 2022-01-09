Congratulations! Arjun Bijlani shares a glimpse of Griha Pravesh of his new abode with wife Neha Swami Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani inaugurated their new home on the auspicious occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi

MUMBAI: Television actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami welcomed Lord Ganesha into their new home on Wednesday. The couple did their griha pravesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, Chetna Pande and a few others were seen paying a visit to the actor's new house.

Also Read: Kanika Mann says Arjun Bijlani helped conquer her fear

"One the most important days of my life .. #ganpatibappamorya #blessed #gratitude," wrote Arjun Bijlani. Arjun shared a selfie with his Bappa.

Nia Sharma wrote sharing the photos, "‘Ganpati Bappaaa Moryaaa’… @arjunbijlani @nehaswamibijlani A huggeeeeeee congratulations to you for your ‘dream house’.. it’s grand and stunning."

Mouni Roy was seen at Arjun Bijlani's Ganesh puja.

Chetna Pande also visited Arjun's new house.

A few more friends of the couple became a part of their big day.

Also Read: Good News! Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani spills beans on the third season of the web series ‘Roohaniyat’, Scroll down to know more

Meanwhile on the work front, Arjun is currently winning our hearts with his splendid hosting on Star Plus’ Star Parivaar show. On the other hand, after seeing the overwhelming response of his web series 'Roohaniyat 2', the Naagin actor recently dropped a hint of possibility of the season 3 of Roohaniyat web series.

Opening up on the possibility of a third season to the show, he said: "I'm constantly getting questions about chapter 3. Seeing how everyone around is highly invested in Saveer and Prisha's journey. I, for one, cannot wait for them to see the finale episodes. As for chapter 3, I think audiences are in for a big surprise."

Credit: The Indian Express

Latest Video