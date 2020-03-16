Congratulations! Begusarai fame Manish Naggdev all set to get engaged with THIS person

MUMBAI: Television actor Manish Naggdev popularly known for his roles in Udann, Begusarai, and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann is all set to exchange rings with his partner, Malika Juneja (HR manager), at a sundowner party in Goa on June 8.

The two had a roka ceremony in July 2020. The wedding will take place in September and the two families are in the process of finalising the date. Reportedly, the marriage might be a court marriage or a simple wedding with around 15-20 people for it.

Manish was quoted saying, “Malika and I had been planning the wedding for the past year. However, it kept getting postponed because of the COVID-19 scare. Since we plan to have an intimate wedding affair, we decided to have an engagement party. I wanted it to be a casual affair and not formal at all. Now, there can’t be a better place than Goa for it. We tried to organise it in Mumbai, but it was turning out to be very expensive. At this stage, we didn’t want to spend a lot of money. The idea was to keep it small and have a great party.”

Talking about their bond, Manish says, “Malika and I share a great bond and are very strong as a couple. The delay happened because we were working on our finances for our big day. We want to be wise with our money and savings.”

Credit: ETimes