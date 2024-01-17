Congratulations: Bigg Boss 17 ex-contestant Aishwarya Sharma humbled as her series Madhuri Talkies celebrates its 4th anniversary!

We might know Aishwarya from her show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin but every actor has his or her own journey of struggle and we can say that Aishwarya has achieved where she is with sheer hardwork and dedication.
Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is one of most popular names in the television industry.

We all know that she shot to massive fame with her stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus. She essayed the role of Pakhi in the show. She fell in love with her co-actor Neil Bhatt on the sets and had a dreamy affair as they got hitched for life. 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Aishwarya Sharma takes a dig at Isha Malviya says “You removed me thinking that Anurag’s fans will support you check your overconfidence graph”

They later participated in Bigg Boss 17 as couple and though they were evicted, their bond as a couple was very strong.

Now, for those who do may not be aware, Aishwarya has done a handful of television shows in the past before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in the likes of Code Red, mythological shows such as Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan and Suryaputra Karn; and Meri Durga among others.

While we already know about her being a participant in reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, she has been a part of webseries titled Madhuri Talkies, a series on crimes women faced and the question arises where justice is delayed or denied!

Today, marks the completion of four years of Madhuri Talkies and Aishwarya took to her social media handle to share the same.

Take a look: 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt take a dig at Vicky Jain’s game says “You were obsessed with our marriage but the whole world can see how you are managing yours”

We wish the entire team of Madhuri Talkies and Aishwarya heartiest congratulations!

Aishwarya Sharma Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Plus bigg boss 17 Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

