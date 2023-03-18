Congratulations! Dalljiet Kaur ties the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel! Check out some unseen photos and videos here!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 13:30
MUMBAI : Dalljiet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in her long career span and established a name for herself.

She was seen in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Main Kya Naam Doon, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Bigg Boss 13, and more.

ALSO READ:  Dalljiet Kaur kicks off her pre-wedding festivities with a close-knit Mehendi function with these special guests! Find out who!

Dalljiet recently surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel.

Congratulations are in order for the couple as the two have tied the knot today surrounded by family and friends.

Guest and friends have shared the first look of the married couple, Dalljiet stuns in a white and red lehenga and the two look absolutely stunning together.

Friends like Sunaya Fouzdar, Karishma Tanna, Ridhi Dogra, Aabhas Mehta, Sanaya Irani, Pranita Pandit, Barun Sobti,  and more are reported to have attendeded the wedding.

 We got our hands on some insider photos and videos of the couple check them out here:

Dalljiet’s Fiance Nikhil Patel is a UK-based businessman, who has two daughters from his first marriage.  

She revealed while talking to an entertainment portal earlier, “I met Nick at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us.”

The actress has a son with ex-husband Shalin Bhanot, both of whom are now on cordial terms with each other after getting divorced in 2015.

TellyChakkar congratulates the beautiful couple!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! 'It's going to be a simple affair', reveals Dalljiet Kaur as she talks about her wedding with Nikhil Patel

 

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 13:30

