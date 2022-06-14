Congratulations! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya finally cloaks 20 million on Instagram, Check out

Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known actress who has made a name for herself in the television industry.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 23:58
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known actress who has made a name for herself in the television industry.

Also read Exclusive! Divyanka Tripathi to be a contestant on Bigg Boss 16?

In her initial days, she participated in Pantene Zee Teen Queen in 2003 and won the title of Miss Beautiful Skin. Later on, she participated in India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and ended up being in the top 8 from the Bhopal zone. The actress was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's short film, 'Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai’. Over the years the diva has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences which has led her to gain 20 million followers on instagram.

She rose to fame with her performance in the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The diva made her acting debut in a Doordarshan telefilm and then hosted the show Akash Vani. Later on, she was featured in many shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Chotti Bahu, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Viraasat, and Kasamh Se, among others. She has appeared in numerous reality and television shows, as well as commercial ad films. From winning a beauty pageant to impressing fans with her stellar performances, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s journey is inspirational.

Also read Superb! Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Divyanka Tripathi have a blast on their vacation, set major travel goals

Tell us the pictures that you found most sensational in the comments below.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale TellyChakkar
