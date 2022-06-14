Congratulations! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya finally cloaks 20 million on Instagram, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known actress who has made a name for herself in the television industry.

In her initial days, she participated in Pantene Zee Teen Queen in 2003 and won the title of Miss Beautiful Skin. Later on, she participated in India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and ended up being in the top 8 from the Bhopal zone. The actress was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's short film, 'Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai’. Over the years the diva has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences which has led her to gain 20 million followers on instagram.

She rose to fame with her performance in the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The diva made her acting debut in a Doordarshan telefilm and then hosted the show Akash Vani. Later on, she was featured in many shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Chotti Bahu, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Viraasat, and Kasamh Se, among others. She has appeared in numerous reality and television shows, as well as commercial ad films. From winning a beauty pageant to impressing fans with her stellar performances, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s journey is inspirational.

