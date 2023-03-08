Congratulations! Ekta Kapoor’s Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti complete 2 years

Previously, we saw that Rishi gets suspicious about Vikrant’s family praising him way too much.
Bhagyalakshmi

MUMBAI:  Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. 

Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor.  

The show has received immense love and the love story of Rishi and Lakshmi has seen many ups and downs. Now, this emotional rollercoaster of a journey has finally achieved a major milestone. 

Congratulations are in order for the cast and crew of the show, since it has completed 2 years. For 2 whole years, the show maintained to be one of the audience's favourites through Rishi and Lakshmi’s emotional journey.

Both Aishwarya and Rohit took to their Instagram to share some emotionally memorable scenes from the show. 

The two have received lots of love from the audiences, who have become fans of RishMi for sure.

