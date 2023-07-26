CONGRATULATIONS! Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcome their twins; a baby girl and baby boy

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that the year 2023 saw a lot of ups and downs in the entertainment industry.

While many actors announced their relationships, many shared the good news of embracing parenthood.

One of the popular couples in the TV industry Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy announced a few months ago that they are soon going to be paren

Gautam had hosted an intimate but grand baby shower for his wife Pankhuri which was attended by close family and friends from the industry.

What was more exciting was that Gautam and Pakhuri were expecting twins. Yes, you heard it right!

This was announced by the couple during their baby shower.

The ardent fans of the couple couldn't hold back their excitement.

Pankhuri and Gautam have also openly spoken about it and are over the moon to welcome their babies.

And now, finally, the day has come as Gautam and Pakhuri are blessed with twins; a girl and a boy.

Gautam took to social media to share this beautiful news.

Take a look:

Here's wishing the new parents lots of happiness and many congratulations!

