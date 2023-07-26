CONGRATULATIONS! Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcome their twins; a baby girl and baby boy

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcome their bundle of joys. The couple is blessed with a baby girl and a baby boy.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 11:25
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that the year 2023 saw a lot of ups and downs in the entertainment industry.

While many actors announced their relationships, many shared the good news of embracing parenthood.

One of the popular couples in the TV industry Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy announced a few months ago that they are soon going to be paren

ALSO READ:  Double Celebrations! Parents to be Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and Gautam Rode to welcome twins


Gautam had hosted an intimate but grand baby shower for his wife Pankhuri which was attended by close family and friends from the industry.

What was more exciting was that Gautam and Pakhuri were expecting twins. Yes, you heard it right!

This was announced by the couple during their baby shower.

The ardent fans of the couple couldn't hold back their excitement.

Pankhuri and Gautam have also openly spoken about it and are over the moon to welcome their babies.

And now, finally, the day has come as Gautam and Pakhuri are blessed with twins; a girl and a boy.

Gautam took to social media to share this beautiful news.

Take a look:

 

 

Here's wishing the new parents lots of happiness and many congratulations!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Pankhuri Awasthy seeing Gautam Rode for the first time is an absolute funny tale, Deets inside

 

Gautam Rode Pankhuri Awasthy twinbabies TellyChakkar
Like
3
Love
2
Haha
2
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 11:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! On the occasion of Kargil Divas, have a look at the movies made on Kargil war
MUMBAI: The date of 26th July marks the Kargil Divas, it was 26 July 1999 when Indian Army registered victory in the...
Junooniyatt: Upcoming Drama! Ellahi is humiliated because of Maheep and Jordan!
MUMBAI :  Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Karan Singh Chhabra to play himself in Vanshaj | Hosts the Stage for the Mahajan family
MUMBAI :Actor / Talk Show host Karan Singh Chhabra roped in  for a special appearance in Sony Sab s running show :...
"The THU THU Trend: Rajan Shahi's Serendipitous Charm Spreads Across the Entertainment Industry, Enchanting Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast"!
MUMBAI :In a delightful twist of fate, the entertainment industry witnessed the birth of a new trend that took everyone...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Deep Talks! Reyansh gets emotional and hugs Aradhana
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Exciting! Sobhita Dhulipala shares the release date of Made In Heaven 2, netizens say, “Finallyyyy”
MUMBAI: As the fans wait with bated breaths for the return of the critically acclaimed series Made In Heaven, Prime...
Recent Stories
Shershaah
Must Read! On the occasion of Kargil Divas, have a look at the movies made on Kargil war
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mahajan family
Karan Singh Chhabra to play himself in Vanshaj | Hosts the Stage for the Mahajan family
Spreads Across the Entertainment Industry, Enchanting Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly
"The THU THU Trend: Rajan Shahi's Serendipitous Charm Spreads Across the Entertainment Industry, Enchanting Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast"!
Katha Ankahee
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony TV's Katha Ankahee starring Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan is more than just about love
TV Couples who broke up because of cheating
Must-Read! From Farnaz Shetty-Rohit Chandel to Sana Khan-Melvin Louis, TV Couples who broke up because of cheating! Read for more!
Abdu Rozik
What! Abdu Rozik’s reel depicting a threesome doesn’t go well with netizens, they say “not Good for your image”
Rubina Dilaik
What! Is Rubina Dilaik’s cryptic post a reaction to her pregnancy speculations?