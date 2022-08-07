Congratulations! Ishqbaaz actress Mreenal Deshraj gets hitched to healthcare professional through court marriage

MUMBAI: Ishqbaaaz actress Mreenal Deshraj exchanged wedding vows with Ashim Matthan, a healthcare professional on July 5 via court marriage. The newlyweds will host a reception for their families and close friends on July 10.

Mreenal who got engaged to Ashim Matthan on June 9, told that the couple and its families were in the process of zeroing in on the date for the duo’s wedding.

“Ashim and I are not traditional and had never planned to have an elaborate wedding function. After we got engaged, the plan was to register the marriage, which we did after taking the blessings of our parents. We realised that we couldn’t live without each other so decided to settle down,” Mreenal was quoted saying.

The couple will have a mehendi ceremony today, which is expected to be an only-family affair.

Mreenal met Ashim at a common friend’s house party in September 2021 and they hit it off instantly. Now the duos are focused on their careers and want to do good work in our respective fields. “As an actress, I want to play challenging characters and continue building a body of work, be it TV or OTT,” she concluded.

