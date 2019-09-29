Congratulations: Nakuul Mehta is the INSTA King for the week!

MUMBAI: He is a love guru, a charmer, a stupendous actor and an even more down to the earth person, Nakuul Mehta is indeed the king of the hearts of many of his followers.



Famous for his role in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz as Shivaay Singh Oberoi, Nakuul Mehta has time and again managed to set the hotness meter soaring.



Be it with his unbeatable charm or his stupendous acting skills, Nakuul manages to make millions of heads turn. Not only is he a great actor, Nakuul is also a superb host. The lad was quite admired for his role in Sta Plus’ Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Disha Parmar and the current rugged look that the charmer is carrying is sending our hearts on an over drive.



Even though the actor is quite tied up, Nakuul loves staying in touch with his fans and audience.



Almost all his posts have got him more than 131K likes and nearly 270 comments. We crown him INSTA King of the Week.



Take a look at the posts from his Instagram handle!