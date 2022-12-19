CONGRATULATIONS: Nakuul Mehta is the INSTAGRAM King for the Week!

MUMBAI : Well, as we wrap up yet another exciting week, it’s time to crown a handsome hunk from the telly world as the Instagram King.

He is indeed a charmer and one of the most hardworking actors one would come across. It’s none other than Nakuul Mehta.

The words that are bound to pop into your head when we say the name of this week's Insta king are dotting father, charming person, versatile actor, and many more.

Famous for his role in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz and currently being loved for his role as Ram, Nakuul Mehta has time and again managed to set the hotness meter soaring, and today is no different.

Be it with his unbeatable charm or his stupendous acting skills, Nakuul manages to make millions of heads turn. Not only is he a great actor, Nakuul is also a superb host. The actor added another feather to his cap, post becoming a father.

Nakuul was quite admired for his role in Star Plus’ Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Disha Parmar. The fans simply loved having them back as Ram and Priya in Bade Ache season 2.



His web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend, which was an adaptation of a book, was appreciated by all his critics and also managed to get him a handful of awards for his work.

The actor is indeed blessed with a baby boy whom he named Sufi. He treats the fans on a daily basis with some aww-worthy images of the little one.

Caught amidst hectic schedules, it won’t be incorrect to say Nakul Mehta is balancing everything like a pro.

His posts have more than 97K likes and nearly 280 comments. We crown him INSTA King of the Week.

Take a look at the posts from Nakul Mehta’s Instagram handle!

<